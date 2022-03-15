After two years of recognizing the USA’s bread heroes, Tiptree World Bread Awards are back to their bread and butter: celebrating the great loaves created by our nation’s bakers.

The Awards consist of 15 categories, ranging from Sourdough and Baguette, to Challah and Pretzel.

“It’s such a joy to be holding the Awards in the real world,” said Caroline Kenyon, founder of the Awards. “We are so looking forward to that wonderful sight (and perfume) of hundreds of freshly baked loaves spread across the judging tables. While it has been a privilege to celebrate our Bread Heroes, it will be wonderful to celebrate the loaf itself again.”

For the first time since the Awards’ inception, the judging and Awards reception will be held at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) in Las Vegas. IBIE is the largest event in the Western Hemisphere bringing together all segments of the grain-based foods industry.

"IBIE Las Vegas, the USA's biggest baking conference, is the perfect location for the Tiptree World Bread Awards USA; it will be exciting to celebrate the bakers' skills at such a prestigious event," said Scott Goodfellow, joint managing director, Wilkin & Sons Ltd.

Entries for Tiptree World Bread Awards supported by IBIE are to be submitted via the website. Submissions close Sunday, September 4 2022. Winners will be announced at a special Awards Reception on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at IBIE, Las Vegas.