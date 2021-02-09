AB Mauri North America (ABMNA) has promoted Troy Boutte to vice president of innovation, bakery ingredients. In his new role, Boutte will lead the organization’s baking ingredient innovation team and oversee the development and implementation of new products.

Boutte, a 25 plus-year food industry veteran, joined ABMNA in 2019 as director of innovation where he led the bakingHUB, the company’s state-of-the-art research bakery and fermentation science laboratory in the Cortex Innovation Community, St. Louis’s innovation and technology district.

“Since joining our team, Troy has played a key role leading our innovation efforts to meet the evolving needs of our customers and today’s consumers,” said Brent Fenton, president, AB Mauri North America. “He brings tremendous experience and a proven track record to this critical position, and we’re excited he’s leading these efforts in finding solutions to the challenges bakers face.”

Prior to joining ABMNA, Boutte spent eight years at Dupont Danisco where he held the role of principal scientist and group manager for the bakery, sales and application group. He was also responsible for the development of enzyme, emulsifier, antimicrobial, hyrocolloid and protein products.

Prior to that, he spent nearly 12 years at Caravan Ingredients as a director of bakery and emulsifier ingredients and senior scientist. Boutte holds a Ph.D. in food science from Washington State University and a Master of Science in human nutrition from Louisiana State University.