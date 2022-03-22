Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has debuted a free webinar for professionals in the food industry.

“Translating Trends to Tortilla Formulation” helps viewers learn more about the latest in the tortilla industry. In this webinar, Kemin Food Technologies experts discuss top trends driving the industry and take a deeper dive into the formulation requirements necessary for manufacturers to develop excellent tortillas.

Consumer attitudes and preferences are constantly shifting, leading to change throughout the food industry—especially in the tortilla market. Today’s consumers love tortillas, especially when they taste fresh; are soft and flexible; roll easily; and have clean labels. Tortilla manufacturers can gain a competitive advantage by responding to these consumer-driven trends.

“The global pandemic has really made health the primary focus for many consumers,” said Anita Srivastava, Ph.D., certified food scientist and senior technical service manager – bakery, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “We are seeing many consumers shift to healthier ingredients and cleaner labels, and when it comes to foods such as tortillas, today’s consumers are looking for varieties that fit their lifestyles. They may want low-carb/high-fiber, gluten-free or clean-label tortillas—one of their favorite foods. This challenges manufacturers to use non-traditional tortilla bases made with grain-free alternative ingredients such as chickpeas, cauliflower and spinach. Whether the tortillas are traditional or trending, Kemin is here to help our customers create a product that stays soft, moist, and pliable throughout its shelf life using label-friendly ingredients.”

The Kemin tortilla webinar, designed to help manufacturers see how all the ingredients in a tortilla work together, offers tortilla manufacturers several key takeaways, including:

Overview of tortilla label claims

Market opportunities for better-for-you tortillas

Healthy ingredients to consider when developing new tortilla products

Convenient solutions to make tortillas healthier without diminishing product quality or shelf life

“Kemin offers a range of drop-in tortilla solutions that contains blends of several functional ingredients and enzymes. These easy-to-use solutions improve texture and quality to help create a great tasting and performing tortilla,” said Srivastava. “Our enzyme and gum blends help reduce the rate of staling that naturally occurs over time due to moisture loss or starch retrogradation. Kemin ingredients also help minimize staling to produce a softer, moister product with improved flexibility and no breaking or drying. Tortilla products with our ingredients are shelf stable for longer, resulting in lower wastage and improved distribution.”

From lab bench to store shelf, the Kemin team understands tortilla formulation, shelf life and operational challenges. Kemin helps protect tortilla brands and assists in accelerating their new products’ speed to market.

“Our team can help manufacturers solve formulation challenges—from the simple to the complex—to ensure their tortilla products remain soft and fresh for longer so consumers can enjoy them at every stage of shelf life,” said Srivastava.

Click here to access the “Translating Trends to Tortilla Formulation” webinar free of charge.

For more information on Kemin’s approach to tortilla formulation, shelf life, and operational challenges, click here.