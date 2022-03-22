The American Bakers Association (ABA), among 30 food and agriculture groups, has released the sixth annual Feeding the Economy report, a historic farm-to-fork economic analysis revealing how these sectors influence the local and broader United States economies.

The economic impact study released shows that 17.77% of the nation’s economy and 29.14% of American jobs are linked to the food and agriculture sectors, either directly or indirectly. Additionally, the analysis broke down the food and agriculture sectors’ economic impact by state and congressional district.

Among the most important findings:

Total Jobs: 43,464,211

Total Wages: $2.30 trillion

Total Taxes: $718.15 billion

Exports: $182.91 billion

Total Food and Industry Economic Impact: $7.43 trillion

“This study sheds light for policymakers on how the baking industry and the food and agriculture sector not only feeds Americans but also feeds the U.S. economy,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA “Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s study highlights how the industries remained resilient to provide Americans with jobs, economic opportunity and safe food.”

To measure the total economic impact of the sectors, the analysis also includes the direct and indirect economic activity surrounding these industries, capturing both upstream and downstream activity. For example, when a farm equipment retailer hires new employees because farmers are buying more tractors, experts consider the new salaries an indirect impact. Similarly, when a retail associate spends her paycheck, an induced economic impact occurs. Together, these have a multiplier effect on the already formidable direct impact of food and agriculture.

The full analysis underscores the importance the food and agriculture industries have on jobs, wages, exports, and taxes in our nation. The data provided includes the indirect and induced economic activity surrounding these industries.

Visit www.FeedingTheEconomy.com to view the entire report.