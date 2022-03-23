Kerry is pleased to announce the launch of KerrySelect.com, a new eCommerce platform featuring a targeted, specialized portfolio of Kerry products in North America.

The website solution simplifies how customers work with Kerry, enabling them to order taste and nutrition solutions efficiently and easily through just a few clicks. In partnership with Xenon arc , the platform also hosts a dedicated team of Kerry portfolio and service experts who will collaborate to support customers’ buying journey and development process.

While the full Kerry portfolio is several thousand taste and nutrition solutions, KerrySelect.com will feature a targeted sub-set of the portfolio, specifically chosen for an eCommerce platform to fit the needs of smaller, emerging brands. Products listed on KerrySelect.com have flexible commercial terms including lower minimum order quantities, tiered pricing and easy access to technical documentation.

The portfolio listed on KerrySelect.com includes dairy powders and sauces, edible decorations, seasoning blends, coatings, beverage mixes, taste ingredients, emulsifiers and texturants, and preservation solutions.

Commenting on the launch of the platform, Evan Hyman, vice president regional and emerging accounts at Kerry said: “The marketplace is evolving and Kerry recognizes that we need to serve our customers through a variety of channels. As we strive to strengthen our offering for smaller, emerging brands, KerrySelect.com, and the partnership with Xenon arc, will reduce complexity in the ordering process as we work together to deliver sustainable nutrition solutions.

“We are excited to launch KerrySelect.com as part of our journey to offer best - in - class services to our customers. KerrySelect.com will provide customers with the leading food and beverage solutions you trust, paired with the personalized service you seek.”

Alyssa Cunnington, chief operating officer at Xenon arc, added: “The launch of KerrySelect.com speaks to Kerry’s industry leading commitment to customer success and Xenon arc’s leadership to address complex technical and service needs for the food & beverage industry.

Visit KerrySelect.com for more.