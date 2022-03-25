Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (GMPR) has announced it has received orders for its gluten-free Gourmet Pizza Fusion “Saving the Earth One Pizza at a Time” (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GMPR) frozen pizzas from 70+ new grocery & convenience stores.
As announced in February McAneny Brothers, Inc (major U.S. food distributor) would start carrying and distributing all three frozen Pizza Fusion pizzas as of March 1, 2022. On March 16, Pizza Fusion set up a demo booth at the annual McAneny Brothers’ food show in Altoona PA. Current customers of McAneny Brothers attended the show, sampled the various products, and the decision makers/owners can place orders for the various products offered. During the show Pizza Fusion received orders from 29 new customers, equating to 70+ new grocery & convenience stores.
Duane L. Audo, head of Business Development for Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated, “McAneny Brothers is a fantastic food distributor with a great reputation in the food industry. Over the next few months we will be working with their sales team to get our many Gourmet products, including our Jose Madrid Salas & Cousin T’s Pancake Mixes, into many more of their 1100+ retail outlets in 5 states that they currently service.”
Here is a full description of our three signature Pizza Fusion Pizzas available at 150+ grocery stores:
- The “Four Cheese” Pizza starts with custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real mozzarella, romano, savory asiago, and hearty parmesan cheeses. All of this baked on top of OGGI Foods award winning, custom, gluten-free spinach crust.
- The “Founders Pie” Pizza is topped with our custom made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free broccoli crust.
- “The Vegan” Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza. This pizza comes with fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy; grilled & fire roasted zucchini, eggplant, red & yellow peppers, diced white onions & tomatoes, Beyond Meat plant-based beef & sausage crumbles, topped with its signature vegan mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched beets crust.