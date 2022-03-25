Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (GMPR) has announced it has received orders for its gluten-free Gourmet Pizza Fusion “Saving the Earth One Pizza at a Time” (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GMPR) frozen pizzas from 70+ new grocery & convenience stores.

As announced in February McAneny Brothers, Inc (major U.S. food distributor) would start carrying and distributing all three frozen Pizza Fusion pizzas as of March 1, 2022. On March 16, Pizza Fusion set up a demo booth at the annual McAneny Brothers’ food show in Altoona PA. Current customers of McAneny Brothers attended the show, sampled the various products, and the decision makers/owners can place orders for the various products offered. During the show Pizza Fusion received orders from 29 new customers, equating to 70+ new grocery & convenience stores.

Duane L. Audo, head of Business Development for Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated, “McAneny Brothers is a fantastic food distributor with a great reputation in the food industry. Over the next few months we will be working with their sales team to get our many Gourmet products, including our Jose Madrid Salas & Cousin T’s Pancake Mixes, into many more of their 1100+ retail outlets in 5 states that they currently service.”

Here is a full description of our three signature Pizza Fusion Pizzas available at 150+ grocery stores: