Michael Kiers has been hired as the new general manager at Apex Motion Control. Apex is a full-service automation company in Surrey, British Columbia, that specializes in building automation systems for bakeries. As the general manager, Michael will be responsible for overseeing Apex’s operations.

Kiers joins Apex with extensive experience both in Operations Management and in the Mechatronics field. He previously worked in the defense industry where he was responsible for launching production programs. Prior to that, he managed a software and control systems team for a hybrid-electric vehicle manufacturer. Kiers holds a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from the University of British Columbia.