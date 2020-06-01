Apex Motion Control hires new regional sales manager

Effective May 19, 2020, Apex Motion Control has hired Doug Henderson as its new regional sales manager. Apex is a full-service automation company in Surrey, British Columbia, that specializes in building automation systems for bakeries. As the Regional Sales Manager, Doug will be responsible for overseeing Apex’s customers all across Canada.

Doug is an accomplished senior sales leader with over 30 years of sales experience. Some of his previous experiences include Rogers, RBC, Yellow Pages, Bacardi, and Unifiller, giving him the opportunity to develop a strong understanding of a variety of industries. Even though Doug has a strong track record in business development and change management, he is most passionate about consultative sales, where he gets to build relationships and create value with a win/win approach in mind.