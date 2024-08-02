SNAC International, the leading international trade association for the snack industry, is calling for snack industry suppliers to showcase their latest products and services at SNAXPO25. SNAXPO25 will take place March 30 to April 1, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

SNAXPO is the premier, exclusively integrated supply chain trade show targeting snack producers worldwide. It offers cutting-edge products, tools, and equipment to enhance production, streamline sourcing, and maximize distribution, ultimately boosting snack profitability. The conference will feature:

Emerging ingredients, flavors, and seasonings

Full snack manufacturing equipment lines

Packaging equipment and materials

Quality assurance and technical solutions

Operations and marketing solutions

See who’s exhibiting and reserve your booth online at SNAXPO.com.

