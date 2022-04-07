Puratos Group has launched a first-in-class Life-Cycle Assessments (LCA) initiative to help customers accelerate their sustainability ambitions.

Puratos has become the first bakery ingredients supplier to begin LCA analyses—the renowned barometer for supply chain sustainability— of its entire product range, beginning with core products from its pioneering Plant Forward range of plant-based dairy, egg, and butter replacement solutions. LCA studies concluded that the environmental impact of Puratos’s innovative egg-wash alternative Sunset Glaze was 59 per cent lower than pasteurized eggs, and butter alternative Mimetic had an environmental impact three times lower than dairy butter. This means that switching from dairy butter to Mimetic could cut one ton of CO2 emissions for every one ton of croissants produced —the equivalent of planting 50 trees.

Belcolade Selection M. Plant-Based Cacao-Trace, the company’s newly-launched milk-alike plant-based chocolate, has also been assessed. The dairy-free, nut-free chocolate was found to have a 13 per cent lower environmental impact than the dairy milk equivalent. Compelling data from these first assessments help to explain why the adoption of plant-based diets continues to grow, according to Laurent Thomé, Puratos’s global sustainability manager.

He continues: “Conscious consumerism, one of the key trends identified within our Taste Tomorrow research, signals a seismic societal shift in buying behaviors, as consumers increasingly seek to reduce their personal carbon footprints through more responsibly-sourced products. Sustainable food choices sit at the heart of this movement and this is reflected in the plant-based boom. As identified in our Taste Tomorrow consumer research, plant-based eating is the single biggest trend in today’s food industry, with environment concern being the biggest driver of demand. LCA studies of our premium plant-based alternatives offer unequivocal evidence that they are significantly better for the planet, with granular data allowing us to calculate precisely how environmentally beneficial these ingredients are compared to their animal-based counterparts. As a result, our customers can tangibly and confidently demonstrate the sustainability credentials of their end-products to their customers.”

Puratos partnered with LCA specialist Yukan to analyze the ingredients using the global environmental impact assessment tool, Glimpact. Glimpact applies the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) method, recommended by the European Commission, which measures 16 impact categories, including climate change, water scarcity and land use. This makes it possible to objectively and rigorously compare the impact made by products within the same category following specific category rules (PEFCRs).

LCAs measure the environmental impact of a product throughout its life cycle, from the sourcing of all raw materials and resources to end of life. Each distinct part of the supply chain is closely analyzed, providing all parties—from grower through to consumer—critical information on the product’s complete environmental impact, facilitating more informed and environmentally-conscious purchasing decisions. The roll-out of Puratos’ LCA initiative underlines the company’s deep-rooted commitment to future generations and moving the planet forward through innovative food solutions.

Thomé added: “As a responsible food ingredients company, our aim is to help our customers cater for increasing appetite for more sustainably sourced food, while also supporting the eco-systems of the communities we work in and with. The high level of transparency, traceability and credibility offered by LCA testing means that customers can fully trust that the sustainability claims made on their packaged products can be substantiated, which is of great value to both customer and consumer.”

