Mexican Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., the world’s largest baked goods company which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and Barry Callebaut, a manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announced the renewal of their long-term agreement. The outsourcing agreement, originally signed in 2012, covers chocolate products for Bimbo’s domestic market Mexico. The extended strategic supply agreement includes distribution to Grupo Bimbo in several countries in Central America, the U.S., Canada, and Uruguay, and enables both companies to continue to drive strategic, long-term growth globally.

"We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with Barry Callebaut, who has been a partner to our business for the last years, and we look forward to their support of continued sustainable growth and accomplish our mission of nourishing a better world," said David Hernandez, chief procurement officer (CPO) for Grupo Bimbo.

"I extend a warm congratulations to Grupo Bimbo on its 75th anniversary. As we extend this long-term supply agreement, I am proud that Barry Callebaut remains one of its strategic partners by enabling their powerful vision for growth," said Steve Woolley, president & CEO Americas of Barry Callebaut.

"Barry Callebaut’s reliability and chocolate expertise make it the partner of choice for leading industry players like Grupo Bimbo," said Jesus Carlos Valencia, general director Latin America North at Barry Callebaut.

The parties agreed not to disclose any further terms of the agreement.