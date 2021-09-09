The Hershey Company, a snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, and Barry Callebaut, a worldwide manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, have announced the extension of their strategic supply partnership originally signed in 2007. Under the extension agreement, Barry Callebaut will continue to supply Hershey’s North American business with liquid chocolate and finished products. The renewed agreement will enable both companies to continue to drive strategic, long-term growth in North America.

"We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with Barry Callebaut, who has been a key partner to our business for many years, and we look forward to their support of our continued sustainable growth in high-quality chocolate products," says Tricia Brannigan, VP of procurement for The Hershey Company.

"The extension of the long-term supply partnership with Hershey underscores how Barry Callebaut’s reliability and premium chocolate expertise make it the partner of choice for leading industry players," says Steve Woolley, president & CEO Americas of Barry Callebaut.