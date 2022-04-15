Company: Eaglestone Equipment

Website: www.eaglestone.net

Equipment Snapshot: Eaglestone Equipment, a custom manufacturer of industrial food processing equipment, offers the 1150 Fabric Constant Turn Conveyor to help food processors speed up production lines and keep products moving efficiently through manufacturing lines. This conveyor’s unique and sanitary design is ideal for food processing applications, such as cookie and bar production, as it maintains product orientation while small diameter discharge rollers allow for tight transfers.

“The weak link in cookie and bar manufacturing is often the curve point of the production line,” said Carmen Sammauro, president, Eaglestone Equipment. “Our engineers designed our 1150 Series Constant Turn Conveyor to eliminate time that is often lost on the line due to manual clearance of blockages when working with small products. It keeps small items such as cookies and bars moving down the line at a sustained rate while allowing transfer from conveyor to other equipment without disrupting the product’s orientation.”

The Eaglestone 1150 Series Constant Turn Conveyor offers food processors a multitude of benefits to speed up production including:

Maintains product orientation and eliminates product bunching on the inside radius of line compared to modular belting, saving time and keeping the line moving

Tight nose bar transfers ideally suited for small product handling

Conveyor is chain driven to eliminate belt slippage, with sealed bearings to ensure very quiet operation

Wide range of sizes and custom solutions available

High-quality sanitary design, always made in the USA

“Our 1150 series is ideally suited for the food processing industry as our sanitary design incorporates a food grade belt, utilized in conjunction with a cantilevered design, for fast belt changes and tool-less drip pan removal for quick and easy cleaning,” added Sammauro. “Our Accu-Track belt tracking system keeps the fabric belt in place to ensure a constant turn while maintaining product orientation and smooth conveying, while small diameter discharge rollers allow for tight transfers. This unit works great in a tight space as it has a very small footprint.”

All Eaglestone Equipment is made in the USA to ensure high-quality solutions. Find out more about the 1150 series conveyor and how it can speed up your manufacturing line by visiting www.eaglestone.net.