Company: Hostess Brands

Website: www.hostesscakes.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Hostess Brands is adding a new mint chocolate flavor to its texture-rich, crunchy, and bite-sized line of Hostess Cr!spy Minis, which launched in 2021.

Perfect for consumers with a sweet tooth, the new Mint Chocolate Hostess Cr!spy Minis combine refreshing mint with indulgent cocoa to create a creamy, satisfying snack. They feature two layers of creamy refreshing mint filling between crisp wafers topped with a chocolate flavored layer. They are made with real mint and cocoa and are free of high-fructose corn syrup and artificial colors and flavors. The new snack comes in a resealable stand-up pouch for optimal shareability.

“Consumers are increasingly craving multitextured snacks, and this trend was central to the original launch of our Cr!spy Minis,” said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC. “We’re excited to add another delicious flavor to this creamy-crunchy lineup of unique and innovative snacks.”

The new Mint Chocolate Hostess Cr!spy Minis are available in a 7.3-ounce package at a suggested retail price of $3.49. They are beginning to roll out in April 2022 at retailers nationwide.

The new flavor joins the existing Hostess Cr!spy Minis lineup that includes Strawberries & Crème and Cookies & Crème. For more information, visit the Hostess website at https://www.hostesscakes.com.