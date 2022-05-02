Almonds come hand-in-hand with health benefits as a whole food ingredient with a healthy nutrient package. A recent Innova Market Insights report found that three-quarters of product launches in North America and nearly half in Europe feature a health claim. Innovative new products with almonds are being positioned to enhance functional wellbeing, from supporting mental wellness, to offering digestive benefits and bolstering protein and fiber claims.
- In North America, cereals and snacks are the top market categories for almonds and health claims. Healthy indulgences with almonds are growing rapidly in desserts & ice cream (+25%), followed by spreads (+23%) and confectionery (+14%).
- In Europe, sauces & seasonings saw almost 30% growth, while desserts & ice cream saw 15% growth. Gluten-free appeared on 40% of new product launches through October 2021.
