Almonds come hand-in-hand with health benefits as a whole food ingredient with a healthy nutrient package. A recent Innova Market Insights report found that three-quarters of product launches in North America and nearly half in Europe feature a health claim. Innovative new products with almonds are being positioned to enhance functional wellbeing, from supporting mental wellness, to offering digestive benefits and bolstering protein and fiber claims.

In North America, cereals and snacks are the top market categories for almonds and health claims. Healthy indulgences with almonds are growing rapidly in desserts & ice cream (+25%), followed by spreads (+23%) and confectionery (+14%).

In Europe, sauces & seasonings saw almost 30% growth, while desserts & ice cream saw 15% growth. Gluten-free appeared on 40% of new product launches through October 2021.

