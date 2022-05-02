Unique Snacks announced that Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer and a member of the sixth generation managing the family-owned and operated business, has been elected to join the executive committee of SNAC International as the 2nd vice chair, and the board of directors for Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC).

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue serving on the board of SNAC International to further the industry and work with other snack food producers, while joining the board of MRC will enable me to work closely with leading manufacturers throughout the region,” stated Spannuth. “Over my 22-year history operating a family-owned business, I’ve experienced many challenges and changes in the business environment. I believe those experiences will be a great resource to other business leaders.”

Spannuth has served as a member of the board for SNAC International since 2019. His election to the Executive Committee as the 2nd vice chair means he will serve as the board's chairman beginning in 2024. The organization is the leading international trade association for the snack industry and represents more than 400 companies worldwide, including suppliers, marketers, and manufacturers. SNAC International focuses on building relationships within the industry and providing its members with educational, advocacy, and networking opportunities.

MRC recently announced that four industry executives joined its board of directors, including Spannuth. The organization is a nonprofit focused on economic development and job creation in eastern Pennsylvania’s Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties. The organization helps small and mid-sized manufacturers by providing custom solutions for market expansion, process improvement, supply chain management, technology acceleration, and workforce development, among other services.

