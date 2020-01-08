Harvest Snaps launches #CrunchBetter campaign

Harvest Snaps, the lineup of veggie-first snacks from Calbee North America, is launching a national social media and in-store promotion for the month of January, which is designed to help consumers keep New Year’s Resolutions by inspiring them to “Crunch Better!” in 2020. Consumers are invited to take a selfie with their favorite flavor of Harvest Snaps, then post it on Instagram, tagging their local grocery store and #CrunchBetter. From those posts, two lucky winners will be rewarded every day from January 1st to 31st. The first winner will receive a $50 gift card to their local grocery store and the other will receive a Harvest Snaps “Surprise & Delight Box” filled with a variety of deliciously baked Harvest Snaps products. Grocery accounts including Albertsons, Brookshire Brothers, Dierbergs, Fred Meyer, Fresh Thyme, Fry’s, Giant, Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter, Hy-Vee, King Soopers, Kroger, Marc’s, Meijer, Publix, Ralph’s, Safeway, ShopRite, Schnucks, Shaw’s, Von’s, and Winn Dixie are signed up to participate.

To promote the Crunch Better! program, Calbee will geo-fence digital ads with the store’s banner, reaching 44 million consumers, and feature the retail partners on the brand’s web page: HarvestSnaps.com/Promos. Retailers can also opt in for partnering with social media influencers to direct consumers to the store via Instagram stories, posts and video content. In-store display shippers will create a retail destination in the produce department and coupons will also be distributed to inspire future purchases.

As explained by Paul Laubscher, director of marketing with Calbee North America, “Lifestyle resolutions can be difficult to maintain, with most New Year’s Resolutions broken by January 12th. Our goal is to help consumers meet their nutritional goals for 2020. Harvest Snaps is a deliciously baked crunchy snack that is honestly made with vegetables as a first ingredient, and the nutritional balance offered can help consumers Crunch Better all year long. This program also provides support to our retail partners by driving better-for-you consumers to their store—and our products—in an engaging and memorable way.”

For questions, contact info@harvestsnaps.com. Also follow @harvestsnaps on social media and visit www.harvestsnaps.com for more information.