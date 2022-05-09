Unique Snacks, a 100-year-old family-owned and operated snack industry company, announced that All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival has selected the company as a partner for the 2022 All-Star festival season. Unique Snacks will have representatives manning free Pretzel Necklace Making stations at each festival, including in the VIP section and main event areas.

“We’re thrilled to partake in live events again, and nothing tops celebrating one of the highest-ranked beer festivals in the country—including two events right here in Pennsylvania,” said Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer of Unique Snacks. “The All-Star festivals provide a great experience, and attendees will enjoy our signature Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Ring necklaces as the perfect snack to complement and bring out the full flavor profiles of the ultimate sampling experience.”

Unique Snack’s sourdough pretzel rings are specially designed to cleanse the palate, enabling guests to enjoy the full-bodied flavor of each drink. Unique Snacks created the special family-owned sourdough recipe—inspired by the Pennsylvania Dutch—to produce its snack with flavor profiles that perfectly complement any craft beverage. The Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings are hand-made and only use seven simple ingredients, including malted barley and hops. Each of Unique Snack’s premium, non-GMO certified recipes use fewer ingredients to provide greater flavor.

Voted as one of the best beer festivals in the country by readers of USA Today, each All-Star festival is a celebration of the best craft beers, wines and cocktails, and more. The festivals feature a wide variety of craft drinks, emphasizing selections from local establishments. The events are held in ballparks in major cities throughout the country, with upcoming events scheduled on Saturday, May 14th at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA; Saturday, July 30th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX; and October 1st at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA.

Guests at each event will enjoy unlimited samples of more than 200 craft beer, wine, and cocktail selections from the local region to around the world. Each festival features multiple live bands, DJs, performances, a keepsake sampling glass, local all-star vendors, yard games, giveaways, and other fun activities. Admission includes free parking, as well as free or discounted tickets to an upcoming ballgame.

Unique Snacks' hand-crafted Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings are available in major retail chains, including Giant, Giant Eagle, The Fresh Market, Weis Markets, Whole Foods Markets, Redner’s Warehouse Markets, Wegmans, Meijer, and Boyer’s Food Markets, as well as on Amazon.com or UniqueSnacks.com.

To learn more about Unique Snacks and its signature pretzels, please visit www.uniquesnacks.com. To find the All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival nearest to you, please visit www.ballparkfestival.com.