Two of Reading’s best-known craft establishments, Chatty Monks Brewery and Unique Snacks, have partnered to create Split Face, an expertly crafted Amber Lager featuring a savory hint of pretzel in celebration of National Pretzel Day on April 26, 2022.

Unique Snacks, a sixth-generation, 100-year-old pretzel bakery, partnered with the owners of Chatty Monks Brewing Company, a family business that features the finer delicacies of an Indian/American fusion experience, to collaborate on establishing a savory pretzel flavored craft beer. Chatty Monks’ brewmaster, John Stemler, infused Split Face with Unique Snacks’ Original Splits pretzels to create a flavorful and refreshing lager featuring 5.3% alcohol by volume and a subtle pretzel flavor that is quickly becoming a favorite at Chatty Monks.

Split Face was introduced by Chatty Monks and Unique Snacks at the West Reading Craft Pretzel and Beer Fest on Saturday, April 22nd. The initial batch of Split Face will be available at Chatty Monks Pub in West Reading and select other locations. Chatty Monks has already started planning to brew additional batches of Split Face and expand its availability.

“Reading has a thriving craft beer scene, and we are pleased to partner with a long-standing family-operated craft pretzel business in the community to create something unique to our region,” stated Rajavel Jagadesan, owner of Chatty Monks Brewing.

Justin Spannuth, COO of Unique Snacks added, “There’s no better combination than pretzels and beer. It’s rewarding to collaborate with another local business to introduce something new that we could not accomplish individually. There has been a wonderful response to Split Face, so only time will tell what could be next.”

To learn more about Unique Snacks and its healthy snacks made using fewer ingredients and smarter baking to create more flavor, visit www.UniqueSnacks.com. To learn more about Chatty Monks Brewery and view the menu, visit www.chattymonks.com.