Mondelēz International Foodservice has released a new edition of its Culinary Inspiration Guide, A Celebration of Flavor. The Culinary Inspiration Guide is a valuable resource for chefs and operators looking for industry news, culinary insights, recipes, and more.

This volume of the Culinary Inspiration Guide includes:

Leveraging Social Media to Identify Flavor Trends and Menu Inspiration: From tropical flavors to nostalgic favorites, Mondelēz identifies the most popular snack and dessert concepts to inspire your next menu.

Happy Birthday to OREO: To celebrate the 110th birthday of OREO, chefs around the country showcase specialty treats and menu LTOs featuring America’s favorite cookie.

A Passion for Pastry and Social Justice: James Beard Award-nominated pastry chef, Paola Velez shares the inspiration behind her culinary creations and ongoing commitment to making the industry a more equitable place.

Partnering for Diversity & Inclusion: Mondelēz International shares news of its recent partnership with PFLAG NATION, the country’s largest organization dedicated to providing peer support, education, and advocacy to LGBTQ+ communities and their families.

Announcing the RITZ Recipe Contest Winner: Executive Chef Lauren Katz shares her recipe for her award-winning RITZ Cracker Crusted Pimento & Bacon Jalapeno Pastry Poppers.

