Company: Dare Foods

Website: www.darefoodsus.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$3.99

Product Snapshot: Just in time for picnic season, Breton Crackers have the same satisfying, savory crunch, but now with a new look and nutritional claims for its U.S. rebrand. Not only does Breton’s packaging have a fresh new design, the crackers are now Non-GMO Project Certified, Plant Based Certified, and Kosher.

In addition to the new certifications, there are no artificial flavors or colors, the crackers are made with wheat milled in North America, nutrient dense wheat germ, are cholesterol free and have 0g saturated fat.

Breton’s core line includes:

Original: A best-seller, made from nutrient-dense wheat germ and whole grains grown milled in North America and sprinkled with just the right amount of Sea Salt. This light, crisp cracker pairs with just about any topping.

Multi-Grain: Getting the Whole Grain Council Stamp of approval with 8 grams of whole grains per serving, Breton Multi-Grain crackers feature 15 wholesome grains and seeds and offer a nutty, savory flavor experience.

Sesame: Packed with whole grains and sesame seeds naturally rich in fiber, this light, crispy cracker delivers a rich flavor profile.

Cabaret: This crisp, rich buttery favorite provides a creamy and decadent option for all occasions.

Grains First: This hearty, wholesome cracker boasts whole grains and seeds naturally rich in fiber and offers a savory, nutty flavor in each bite.

Breton crackers are available in grocery stores nationwide for the suggested retail price of $2.99-$3.99 per box.