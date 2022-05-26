Tate & Lyle is pleased to announce the opening of a new Customer Innovation and Collaboration Centre in Santiago, Chile.

The new Centre, which includes capabilities for working in application and rapid prototyping, will enable Tate & Lyle’s food scientists to work with customers in the region to address growing demand for solutions that help reduce sugar, fat, and calories, and add fiber, in consumer products.

Through their expertise in categories such as beverages, dairy, bakery and soups, sauces, and dressings, Tate & Lyle’s highly trained experts will support food and beverage manufacturers deliver successful food formulation and help them drive their innovation agenda faster.

This investment reflects the importance and growth potential of the Latin American region for Tate & Lyle, and its commitment to serve its customers in the region.

Oswaldo Nardinelli, senior vice president & general manager, Latin America at Tate & Lyle, said: “We are excited to open a new Customer Innovation and Collaboration Centre in Chile as part of our growth strategy in Latin America. Manufacturers are increasingly looking to agile and expert partners like Tate & Lyle to help them meet growing consumer demand for great tasting food and beverages that support balanced diets and lifestyles. Tate & Lyle has been in Chile for over 15 years and it’s a very important market for us. The new Centre in Santiago will be part of our integrated network of Centres across Latin America, including in Brazil and Mexico! We can’t wait to welcome customers to our new Centre.”



















