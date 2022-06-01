PSSI announced today that Dan Taft, CEO, plans to retire from PSSI at the end of this year after six years in his executive leadership role and 23 years with the company.

“It has been a privilege to lead PSSI through the company’s strategic growth and transformation,” said Taft. “This company allowed me to start from the frontline as an hourly sanitor and move through the ranks into leadership. Since then, it has been an absolute honor to lead our 17,000 dedicated team members as they work safely each night to protect our nation’s food supply.”

To continue driving PSSI’s growth and strategic plan, the company has appointed Doug White as president and CEO effective January 1, 2023. In his new role, White will lead PSSI’s vision to be a premier employer for career advancement while offering a unified food safety solution to help PSSI’s customers achieve their goals.

“Dan has accomplished so much in his six years as the president and CEO of PSSI,” said White. “He has driven consistency in our operations, invested in our people through safety and food safety programs, and established strong partnerships with our customers. Following Dan’s momentum, I look forward to advancing PSSI’s growth strategy and driving value for all stakeholders for years to come.”

Leveraging more than 25 years of experience in the food processing and distribution industry, White joined PSSI in 2013 through an acquisition and spent four years leading strategic planning and procurement as vice president of corporate development. He officially moved into operational leadership in 2017 before moving into the COO role in July 2021.

Prior to joining PSSI in 2013, White held positions at PepsiCo and Aramark, among others, accumulating more than 25 years of experience in consumer products and services. He holds a degree from Dartmouth College.