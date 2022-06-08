Company: Sugarwish

Website: https://sugarwish.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $23.00-$78.00

Product Snapshot: Sugarwish has launched its first-ever seasonally curated offering: the Summer Collection.

The Summer Collection allows recipients to select their favorite goodies featuring new and limited-edition summer flavors across candy, popcorn, cookies, snacks, wine, and for a limited time, cotton candy, to enjoy all summer long. The buyer can also customize a summer-themed e-card to send to recipients along with the Summer Select offering to enhance their overall gifting experience.

The Summer Collection features new and limited-edition summer-themed flavors and products, including:

Cotton Candy: Flavors include Mojito, Orange Creamsicle, Pina Colada, and S’mores.

Candy Cabin Selections: Jelly Belly Ice Cream Shop, Fun-in-the-Sun Strawberry Gummies, Surfing Gummy Sharks, School’s Out Gummy Fish, Sun-Ripe Strawberry Delights, and more.

Corn off the Cob Flavors: Backyard BBQ, Carnival Cotton Candy, Day Dreamy Dill Pickle, Juicy Summer Strawberry, and Spicy Tart Chili Lime.

Summer Cookie Flavors: Stuffed Lakeside Lemon Shortbread, Summer Strawberry Shortcake, Stuffed Campfire S'mores, and Carnival Funfetti.

Snack Shack Selections: Backyard Honey Mustard Pretzel Bites, Easy Breezy Cherry Nut Harvest Mix, Ballpark Sunflower Seeds, Tailgate Mix Tropical Pineapple Chunks, Sun-Kissed Diced Mango, and more.

Pricing: Mini ($23), Small ($34), Medium ($45), Large ($56), and X-Large ($78)

Sugarwish makes gifting simple and fast (no more guessing needed on the buyer's behalf): your colleagues, friends, or family members are instantly alerted that they have been gifted a Sugarwish via email, text, social media like Facebook or Twitter, Slack, and more to curate their ultimate Summer Select experience.