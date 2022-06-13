In response to increased customer demand for its pretzels and dips, Unique Snacks is expanding the availability of its signature pretzels throughout Texas. The company is introducing its Original Splits, Pretzel Shells, Sprouted Splits, Sprouted Shells, Multi-Grain Splits, Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings, and other pretzel varieties, as well as its AWARD-WINNING Honey Mustard and German Mustard dips at additional markets and grocery stores throughout the state.

“My family built our business by creating unique healthy pretzels using fewer ingredients and smarter baking to provide customers more flavor,” stated Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer of Unique Snacks. “As consumer demand for better-for-you snacking options compatible with a variety of dietary constraints continue to increase, we are excited to work with additional grocery stores and food retailers to expand the availability of our signature pretzels and dips to our loyal customers.”

Unique Snacks Original Splits were introduced at approximately 150 stores in the Southern Division of Albertsons Cos. since the beginning of 2022, including Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb locations throughout Texas and Louisiana.

Shoppers at all ten of Central Market’s locations are offered Unique Snacks’ Original Splits, Extra Dark Splits, Multi-Grain Splits, Sprouted Splits, and Sprouted Shells. The gourmet grocery store is expanding its offering from Unique Snacks to include Pretzel Shells, Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings, Honey Mustard, and German Mustard Dips. Central Market is also participating in Unique Snacks’ program with Folds of Honor that raises funds for the nonprofit from each purchase of specially branded packages that Folds of Honor uses to create academic scholarships for the spouses and children of our nation’s wounded and fallen service members.

Unique Snacks’ Original Splits, Pretzel Shells, Extra Dark Splits, and Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzels Rings are also available at over 55 pOpshelf locations across six states, including three locations in Texas that are opening this month in McKinney, San Antonio and Watauga. There are also plans for Unique Snacks to be offered at six additional pOpshelf locations as they open later this year.

Unique Snacks works with leading distributors, grocery stores, whole food markets, convenience stores, and retail partners to provide consumers high-quality, healthier snacking options. To learn more about Unique Snacks, visit www.uniquesnacks.com.

For more about Unique Snacks, see "Inside the 2016 Snack Producer of the Year, Unique Pretzel Bakery" on the SF&WB website.