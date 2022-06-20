Univar Solutions Inc., a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, has launched Foodology by Univar Solutions, a specialized team dedicated to the unique distribution and technical innovation needs of the food and nutrition ingredient industries.

"Foodology embodies Univar Solutions' continued commitment to helping shape the 'future of food' by providing global brands access to the necessary ingredients, formulations, testing resources, regulatory expertise, and world-class supply chain required to feed a growing world in a sustainable fashion," said Nick Powell, president, ingredients & specialties and president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, at Univar Solutions.

Under the Foodology by Univar Solutions umbrella, the company will continue to build out its expertise across all aspects of food and nutrition ingredient sales, marketing and distribution by leveraging its global network of food scientists, test kitchens, and a robust portfolio of diverse and sustainable ingredients to bring together the latest in technical, trend, and application development solutions. This approach will make Foodology a partner to brands and suppliers of all sizes looking to develop products with cleaner labels, respond to market or regulatory trends, test "free-from" and other label claims, as well as bring new products to market faster.

The Foodology by Univar Solutions team will exhibit at the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Expo in Chicago, July 10–13. The company will also celebrate its launch during a series of events at the official grand opening of its test kitchen in The Hatchery Chicago during this same time.

"Foodology combines our distribution resources, our global network of food scientists, and ingredient specialists across our ecosystem of global solution centers, including the food-focused development space inside The Hatchery in Chicago, with an even stronger bench of industry experts," added Kevin Hack, global vice president of food ingredients at Univar Solutions. "These capabilities unite our distribution footprint and deep food industry technical knowledge to design and deliver innovative solutions to every corner of the world."