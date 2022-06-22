Dacon has completed the design and construction of a 47,000 square foot facility for Bake’n Joy Food in North Andover, MA. This project entailed the renovation and expansion of an existing 1970’s industrial facility. Operational efficiency, high performance processes, product innovation and safety fueled the design mindset while customizing an environment to accommodate offices, employee support areas, shipping/receiving docks, a cooler corridor, manufacturing, baking, engineering, and conference rooms.

Abraham Ogan, the founder of Bake’n Joy, began the firm amidst war-time practicalities of WWII when corner bakeries were a newcomer to America’s convenience landscape. Operating as the A.E. Ogan Baking Company, he began by selling bread and donut mixes using one blender. An attuned strategist sensitive towards consumer needs, he expanded product lines into mixes/bases for muffins and Danishes while increasing distribution through supermarket and foodservice channels.

Now celebrating its 81st year, Bake’n Joy Foods supplies frozen ready-to-bake batters, baked items and dry mixes to wholesale bakeries, healthcare, academic, convenience, hospitality, restaurant, and retail clients. Bake’n Joy products enable stronger inventory, less waste, consistent quality, and lower ingredient costs. Led by the third and fourth generations, the portfolio spans predeposited frozen muffin and loaf cake batters, scoop batters, coffee cakes, as well as its original dry mixes for donuts, muffins, cakes, fruit squares, cookies, scones, and traditional yeast breads. The portfolio consists of 10 brand lines: Kitchen Cupboard, Panfree, Ultra Moist Baking Products, Bake’n Joy Originals, Country Muffin & Cake, Homestyle, Boston Coffee Cake, Freedom Gluten Free, YPL, and L&M Bakery, acquired in 2021.

In reflecting on this growth trajectory, Kevin Quinn, Dacon’s CEO reflects: “Bake’n Joy’s new production space is fueled by entrepreneurship. Their heritage of ingenuity from WWII through today is seen in their ability to respond to consumer needs.”







