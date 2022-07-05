Rabobank has released its latest pistachio report, which can be found here.

Some key takeaways from the report include:

  • Supply 
  1. In 2021, new pistachio acreage totaled over 34,000 acres, making pistachios the fastest-growing acreage in the California tree nut industry. 
  2. The U.S. possesses 60% of the global pistachio market with production numbers totaling over 1 billion lbs. per year.
  • Demand
  1. China, India, and the European Union are the largest primary importers of pistachios. 
  2. The “better-for-you” product trend has elevated the desirability of pistachios as a snack food.
  • Pistachios are considered a complete protein with high digestibility values. 
  • Return on Investment (ROI)
  1. Rabobank reports higher gross returns for pistachios in comparison to walnuts and almonds in California (during the past two decades).
  • Average grower returns are expected to be around USD 2.63/lb. for the 2022-2023 to 2026-2027 period. 