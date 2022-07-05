Rabobank has released its latest pistachio report, which can be found here.
Some key takeaways from the report include:
- Supply
- In 2021, new pistachio acreage totaled over 34,000 acres, making pistachios the fastest-growing acreage in the California tree nut industry.
- The U.S. possesses 60% of the global pistachio market with production numbers totaling over 1 billion lbs. per year.
- Demand
- China, India, and the European Union are the largest primary importers of pistachios.
- The “better-for-you” product trend has elevated the desirability of pistachios as a snack food.
- Pistachios are considered a complete protein with high digestibility values.
- Return on Investment (ROI)
- Rabobank reports higher gross returns for pistachios in comparison to walnuts and almonds in California (during the past two decades).
- Average grower returns are expected to be around USD 2.63/lb. for the 2022-2023 to 2026-2027 period.