Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) is pleased to announce its partnership with Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. to fund four of C-CAP’s summer job training programs. This partnership will support hundreds of high school students in Los Angeles, CA, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, PA, and New York, NY who are interested in pursuing a job in the culinary industry.

C-CAP’s summer job training programs equip students with a variety of skills and a comprehensive understanding of the industry. These full-time programs provide culinary, baking and hospitality training as well as workplace training. Students learn about resumé writing, interview and communication skills, workplace management, and other skills necessary to enter into a job. Those who successfully complete their summer job training program could be referred for a paid summer culinary internship.

As part of the summer job training program, C-CAP students recently toured Bimbo Bakeries USA bakeries in Montebello, CA and Greenwich CT to experience the commercial baking process in action.

“We are proud to partner with C-CAP to grow the next generation of culinary professionals though its renowned jobs training program,” said Nikki Lang, head of diversity, equity, & belonging at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “As the largest commercial bakery in the United States, we are dedicated to nourishing a better world by supporting educational opportunities, like C-CAP, that promote equity and inclusion.

“Partnering with Bimbo Bakeries USA is a win-win for C-CAP,” said C-CAP’s Executive Director Tanya Steel. “Our students learn critical skills, get access to food world luminaries including some Grupo Bimbo associates, which will serve as inspiration and networking opportunities. This global and ethical food company is leading the way to support the future food stars who will drive what we eat in the years to come.”

