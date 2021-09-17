The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia and Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. have announced an update on Bimbo Bakeries USA’s $75,000 commitment to help the School District of Philadelphia advance its Culinary and Baking and Pastry Arts Programs. Through this funding, the District has awarded scholarships to ten students pursuing culinary and baking careers, provided a four-week summer culinary job training program, and provided enhancements to the Career and Technical Education learning environments.

The ten culinary arts students who received college scholarships totaling $40,000 from Bimbo Bakeries USA were selected after completing an application and interview process. Bimbo Bakeries USA also partnered with the District to sponsor a program hosted by the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP). This partnership trained ten culinary students through hands-on work with leading chefs throughout the City of Philadelphia, including Chopped Champion Chef Clara Park, James Beard Semi-finalist Ange Branca (Kampar Kitchen), James Beard Semi-finalist Tova du Plessis (Essen Bakery), and Pastry Chef Monica Glass. Students also participated in mock job interviews, workshops, and a mini resume-building workshop.

“We are very grateful to Bimbo Bakeries USA for this generous donation that supports our graduates and provides our current students with hands-on job training program, one that’s unlike any other job training program we’ve hosted,” said Malika Savoy-Brooks, Ed.D., chief academic support officer of the School District of Philadelphia. “We’re proud to offer a strong culinary arts program that brings the workplace to our culinary students so they can get a jump start their culinary passions. It’s support like what we’ve received from Bimbo Bakeries USA that helps us advance our culinary program even further.”

The School District of Philadelphia’s Culinary Arts program is designed to prepare students to pursue post-secondary education and/or careers in culinary or the field of hospitality. Students receive both instructional and specialized learning experiences that may prepare them for jobs in institutional, commercial or self-owned food establishments, or other food industry occupations.

Bimbo Bakeries USA will continue supporting the district for the 2021-2022 school year, providing students with resume and interview prep, as well as field trips to its offices and facilities for additional exposure to the industry.

“It’s important to us that our partnership with the Philadelphia School District extends beyond a financial donation and are excited that our associates have the opportunity to work directly with the students to help them realize their career goals,” said Nikki Lang, head of diversity, equity & belonging, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “This partnership has the power to change the lives of so many young people and we are honored to be able to help them along the way.”

Last March, Bimbo Bakeries USA announced a $1 million commitment to minority equity organizations in addition to an internal focus on Diversity, Equity, & Belonging. The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia was identified by Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Racial Equity Action Council, which identified organizations that would benefit from the company’s investment while also providing an opportunity for meaningful associate engagement to make a real difference.



