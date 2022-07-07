Company: GNT Group

Website: exberry.com

Ingredient Snapshot: GNT has expanded its EXBERRY Organics range by introducing certified organic powder colors to the portfolio.

The powders are available in yellow, red, pink, purple, and blue shades and have been specifically developed to deliver optimal performance in powder applications such as instant beverages, seasonings, and bakery mixes.

They are available in addition to the existing EXBERRY Organics liquid colors, providing further opportunities for manufacturers to innovate new products that meet consumer demands for natural, healthier food and drink.

Maartje Hendrickx, market development manager at GNT, said: “With health and environmental concerns becoming increasingly important to shoppers, global demand for organic food and drink is on the rise. EXBERRY Organics are clean-label color concentrates that enable brands to create products that are both organic and visually appealing. With the launch of our new powders, it’s now possible to use EXBERRY Organics to achieve vibrant shades in almost any food and beverage application.”

Based on the concept of coloring food with food, EXBERRY Organics are created from edible fruit, vegetables, and plants using traditional physical processing methods. They are certified organic in accordance with EU and USA regulations and qualify for clean- and clear-label declarations.