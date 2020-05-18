GNT launches new options in EXBERRY Brilliant Orange range

Company: GNT Group

Website: exberry.com

Ingredient Snapshot: GNT Group has launched two new EXBERRY Coloring Foods that deliver bright orange shades in powder and oil-dispersible formats.

Made from paprika and carrot, the new Brilliant Orange products provide solutions for a range of applications.

The EXBERRY Shade Brilliant Orange powder is oil-soluble and water-dispersible. It is designed for a broad range of applications including non-aerated confectionery, bakery and savory products. The oil-dispersible EXBERRY Shade Brilliant Orange Intense, meanwhile, is ideal for compound coatings, spray-coated oil seasonings and other fat-based applications.

The powder and oil-dispersible options are available in addition to the existing EXBERRY Brilliant Orange liquid format.

The new products are pH-independent and offer good light and heat stability as well as a good shelf life. They are 100 percent plant-based, halal and kosher, and made without any chemical solvents. As such, they offer a perfect clean-label replacement for artificial colorants as well as additives such as annatto, beta carotene and paprika extract.

Sonja Scheffler, product manager at GNT, said: “We are delighted to add these new Brilliant Orange products to our range of EXBERRY Coloring Foods. With a liquid format already available, it means we can help manufacturers deliver stunning orange shades for a vast range of food and drink applications.”

EXBERRY Coloring Foods are made from fruit, vegetables and edible plants using only gentle physical methods such as chopping, heating and filtering. They retain the characteristic properties of the source material and the concentrates are not selectively extracted. As a result, they qualify for cleaner and clearer labelling declarations.