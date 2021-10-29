Bobo’s of Boulder, Colorado is issuing a voluntary recall of Bobo’s 4-Pack Almond Butter Protein Bars because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The 4-Pack Almond Butter Protein Bars were distributed through select Target stores nationwide.

The product can be identified by the 4-pack Multipack UPC:8-29262-00326-6, the individual bar UPC:8-29262-00201-6, the Master Case UPC:8-29262-00370-9, and lot code found on a stamp on the back of the bar: 1H18403L, Best By 5/15/2022. The bars are 2.2-oz. and were sold in a 4-pack.

Due to a consumer notification about an allergic reaction, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts on the ingredient deck. This has been the only consumer notification to date.

No other Bobo’s product with this best by date was impacted.

Consumers who have purchased the affected lot should return the product to where it was purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern. Affected product should then be discarded in a secure place and not consumed.

For more information, please contact Bobo's at info@eatbobos.com or 303-938-1977 between Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. MDT.