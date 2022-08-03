Entrepreneurial Equity Partners (“e2p”), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on the food and consumer packaged goods industries, announced that it has acquired Roskam Baking Company and merged Roskam with Organic Milling, one of its portfolio companies. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Roskam is a contract manufacturer that supports many of America’s food brands and companies. Roskam is a scaled, diversified bakery operation with over two million square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, and office space across six facilities, including 30+ manufacturing and packaging lines. Roskam has the ability to produce a diverse set of frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable food products. In addition, it has the ability to handle allergens such as peanuts and dairy as well as special product types, including gluten-free and non-GMO, all in a safe and controlled environment.

e2p Managing Partner Mark Burgett, while at a different firm, acquired two businesses from the Roskam family, including the assets that formed the core of Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC. Given the positive experience that Mr. Roskam had during both transactions and the trust that has developed since those deals, Mr. Roskam proactively reached out to Burgett to initiate the sale of the balance of his family business.

Mark Burgett commented, “Bob and I met nearly 20 years ago when we were on our respective family vacations in Costa Rica. We’ve stayed in close touch and remained personal friends ever since, which has led to meaningful mutual trust and respect, which in turn has ultimately led to three transactions that were consummated without the involvement of an investment banker. The close relationship that Bob and I have shared for two decades is a great illustration of how we at e2p form mutually beneficial relationships with exceptional family business leaders like Bob.”

“In this case, we are fortunate to be acquiring the entire balance of the business and intend to maintain the Roskam name, which has an iconic reputation in the industry. The platform is scaled and well-diversified, with over $600 million in sales. Additionally, we simultaneously merged Roskam with our existing portfolio company Organic Milling, which has for over 60 years been a contract manufacturer of “better-for-you” granola, snacks, and ingredients for leading brands in the category,” added Mark Burgett. “We plan to execute our consistent and repeatable playbook: growing the business by executing specific and identified initiatives to drive organic growth alongside existing and new customers and by pursuing strategic, transformative acquisitions that will enhance our manufacturing capabilities and expand our geographic reach.”

e2p Vice President Kevin Henneck added, “We are excited to partner with the incumbent management team, who will play a critical role in helping to drive the next phase of growth at Roskam. This is the first acquisition of a Roskam business where we’ll be inheriting the entire team, which is exciting given their track record of growth. We have been very impressed with their work ethic and dedication and look forward to helping them build on their recent successes. Finally, we look forward to continuing the tradition that the Roskam family started nearly 100 years ago, which is manufacturing high-quality food products and making a positive impact on the Grand Rapids business community.”

Bob Roskam commented, “I sought out Mark and the e2p team for a third time because of their deep expertise in contract manufacturing and the reliability they’ve shown as a partner to employees, customers, and the Grand Rapids community. For the past 100 years, my family has grown Roskam into a food manufacturing company with an industry-leading reputation for quality and reliability. I am confident e2p is the best partner to carry on our culture of excellence and long legacy of unmatched customer satisfaction. In many cases, our customers have entrusted Roskam’s adept management and special capabilities to meet their unique needs for multiple generations, and I believe e2p is worthy of that trust.”

Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel for e2p.