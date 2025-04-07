Tate's Bake Shop breaks into soft-baked cookies

Tate’s Bake Shop is unveiling its first-ever Soft Baked Cookies, introducing a new way to experience the brand’s signature craft, quality, and heritage, it says. Tate’s Soft Baked Cookies debut with two chocolate-forward flavors: Soft Baked Chocolate Chip and Soft Baked Dark Chocolate Chunk.

“Tate’s is no stranger to soft-textured baked goods––we’ve been delighting customers with our pies, brownies, and cakes at our Bake Shop in Southampton, N.Y. since 1980,” says Jessica Goon, chief marketing officer of Tate’s Bake Shop. “But this launch marks an exciting first: bringing a Tate’s Soft Baked Cookie to grocery store shelves. It’s a milestone moment that stays true to our legacy of quality and craft.”

Available in Soft Baked Chocolate Chip and Soft Baked Dark Chocolate Chunk varieties, the former is a softer take on Tate’s best-selling thin-and-crispy chocolate chip cookies, and the latter marks a brand-first cookie flavor. Not only has dark chocolate risen in popularity in recent years, thanks to its complex flavor and culinary versatility, but the new soft format supports the decadence of the high-quality dark chocolate chunks, the brand says.

In keeping with Tate’s innovative spirit and commitment to quality, Tate’s Soft Baked Cookies were perfected for over three years to ensure they met the same high-quality standards Tate’s has upheld for 45 years, the brand says. Tate’s Soft Baked Cookies reportedly deliver a premium, soft baked experience that satisfies consumer cravings for indulgence, a demand reflected by the proliferation of cookies in retail locations across the country. The Soft Baked Cookies join Tate’s growing product portfolio, which, in addition to the original crispy cookies, also includes its gluten-free cookies, Tiny Tate’s miniature crispy cookies, and cookie bark.

Tate’s Soft Baked Cookies can be purchased in grocery stores nationwide, including Walmart, Safeway/Albertsons, Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, H-E-B, Stop & Shop, Wegmans, and more, as well as in a variety of bundles and multipacks at tatesbakeshop.com and Amazon. The suggested retail price is $5.89-$6.99.

