BNP Media, one of the largest, privately held business-to-business media companies in the U.S., has named Douglas J. Peckenpaugh as group publisher, overseeing Candy Industry, as well as Dairy Foods, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, The National Provisioner, Independent Processor, Packaging Strategies, and Flexible Packaging.

Peckenpaugh, who has over two decades of leadership experience in food industry publishing, will bring a unique, audience-driven approach to the group publisher role.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve developed very strong relationships with the companies across my brand audiences, continually learning about their challenges, strategies, and success stories,” he says. “This work will continue as I assume the leadership role on these leading BNP Media publications.”

Understanding audience dynamics is essential in BNP Media’s next-generation, 100 percent digital publishing model.

“BNP Media is on the forefront of the industry in its desire to build strong engagement and rapport with its readers,” Peckenpaugh says. “My extensive experience in food, beverage, and packaging content development will provide a unique contextual framework as our teams seek to offer a comprehensive, 360-degree view of our industry segments and markets.”

Most recently, Peckenpaugh served as group editorial director of snacks, bakery, cannabis, candy, and meat, for BNP Media. His award-winning work has followed the food industry from farm to fork, including concentrations in agriculture, ingredient processing, packaging and processing equipment, retail grocery branding, foodservice menu development, and food product R&D and manufacturing. Peckenpaugh studied professional and creative writing at Purdue University. He and his family live in the Chicago area.

Source: BNP Media



