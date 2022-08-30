The Technology Excellence Awards return to PACK EXPO International 2022 (Oct. 23–26, 2022; McCormick Place, Chicago), according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. The awards recognize exhibitors’ innovative solutions that have not previously been shown at a PACK EXPO event.
PMMI enlisted top professionals in the industry to review the submissions and narrow them down to three finalists in each category.
The Technology Excellence Awards panelists are:
- Aaron Hand, editor-in-chief, ProFood World
- Jane Chase, executive director, Institute of Packaging Professionals
- Keren Sookne, director of editorial content, Healthcare Packaging
- Matt Reynolds, editor, Packaging World
- Ron Puvak, executive director, Contract Packaging Association
“The industry is constantly innovating to meet the ever-growing needs of consumer-packaged goods and life sciences companies in response to growing consumer demands,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “With so much change and innovation in the last few years, we are excited to see all of the cutting-edge technologies at this year’s show and find out which company will stake their claim in each category.”
The finalists for this year’s Technology Excellence Awards are:
Food/Beverage
- Maxpack 2023 MFT 7 Ultimate Range, Maxpack Machinery LLC, Booth S-2396
- Proxima Tethered Closure, Berry Global, Inc., Booth N-4727
- Schoeller Allibert Corona 20-pocket beer crate, Schoeller Allibert, Booth LU-6820
General Packaging & Processing
- Amcor Clear Anti-Grease Jerky Pouch, Amcor Flexibles North America, Booth S-3705
- Forvara Foodservice Films, Specialty Polyfilms (India) Pvt. Ltd, Booth W-27008
- IMA Ilapak Vegatronic 6400, IMA S.p.A., Booth S-2514
Personal Care/Pharma
- CueSee Mix / Dual Chambered Device for storage of liquids/powdered/lyophilized components, Eurotrol, Booth W-13027
- Amcor High-Barrier PCR Pouchstock, Amcor Healthcare Packaging, Booth W-16031
- Highest speed vibration insensitive compact capsule weight checker, WORK Microwave GmbH, Booth W-20038
Sustainability
- ClipCombo, Graphic Packaging International, Booth S-1730
- Recycle-Ready Chevron Pouches, Amcor Healthcare Packaging, Booth W-16031
- Wave 2cc Dispenser, Berry Global, Inc., Booth N-4727
Voting will be available on-site at PACK EXPO International, the most comprehensive packaging and processing show in the world in 2022. With over 2,000 exhibitors, this year’s edition will offer attendees more features than ever before and the opportunity to experience more innovations in four days than in a year’s worth of research.Registration for PACK EXPO International is $30 until Sept. 30, after which it increases to $130. For more information and to register, visit packexpointernational.com.