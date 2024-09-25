Finalists for the Technology Excellence Awards taking place at PACK EXPO International (taking place November 3–6 in Chicago) have been announced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. Produced by PMMI, PACK EXPO International is a comprehensive packaging and processing event, showcasing 2,600 suppliers offering solutions for 40+ vertical markets and covering more than 1.3 million net square feet of exhibition space.

According to PMMI, the Technology Excellence Awards recognize the best innovations in packaging and processing being shown for the first time at a PACK EXPO event. More than 100 solutions suppliers submitted nominations for this year’s awards, which were reviewed by a panel of top industry professionals and narrowed down to three finalists in four categories.

PMMI Vice President of Trade Shows Laura Thompson announced the finalists for each category in the following videos, which highlight each new technology.

The food and beverage finalists for the 2024 Technology Excellence Awards are:

Detecting the Invisible—The only proven detection technology for soft plastic, Food Radar (Booth LU-7464)

Food Safety Solution—Antares Vision Group (Booths LU-6816 & S-3754)

Visual AI—Setting the new standard for resilient and efficient manufacturing, Oxipital AI (Booth LU-7243)

The general packaging and processing finalists include:

Fogg's PF Series Pressure Filler—Fogg Filler Company (Booth S-3614)

Amcor Revolution APET Packaging Solution—Revolutionizing recycling, Amcor Flexibles North America (Booth S-3705)

Syntegon Cookie Tray Loading System—Syntegon Packaging Technology, LLC, (Booth S-2914)

The sustainability finalists are:

EnduraGrip Omada—Automating application of paper-based handles at scale, Smurfit Westrock (Booth S-2830)

Innovating Circular Sustainability—Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC (Booth N-4736)

PPK Natura—World’s first PET resin made from waste carbon, Plastipak Packaging, Inc. (Booth W-24100)

“The Technology Excellence Awards at PACK EXPO International are a testament to the incredible innovations shaping the future of the packaging and processing industries," says Thompson. "These finalists represent the forefront of technology, driving advancements in sustainability, efficiency, and safety across multiple sectors. We are excited to give attendees the opportunity to engage with these trailblazing solutions and vote for their favorites both online and in person.”

New this year, voting will occur online a week before the show starts on October 28 through noon on Tuesday, November 5. In-person attendees are encouraged to visit the finalist's booths and vote via the official show app or online. Winners will be announced after noon on Nov. 5.

Visit the Technology Excellence Awards page for a complete description of the finalists’ technologies and to watch the accompanying videos.

