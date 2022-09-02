Company: Sugarwish

Website: https://sugarwish.com

Introduced: September 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $23.00-$78.00

Product Snapshot: Sugarwish is launching new pumpkin spice items for fall.

With Sugarwish, you can deliver instant gratification via email, slack, etc., allowing recipients to choose from the new, limited-edition fall collection, which launches September 15. Products include Pumpkin Spice popcorn as well as milk balls, candy, and cotton candy.

Sizes include Mini ($23), Small ($34), Medium ($45), Large ($56) and X-Large ($78), and can be purchased at sugarwish.com.



