Company: Bedford Industries

Website: bedford.com

Packaging Snapshot: Bedford Industries, a global leader of twist tie manufacturing, has announced EcoTwist, its first twist tie spool made with recycled paper.

EcoTwist’s paper content is 100% recycled, at least 40% of which is post-consumer recycled paper. It can be used in various tie widths or put ups and runs on existing application equipment without any machine changes.

When compared to the standard 8,000 foot plastic/paper twist tie spool currently used by the baking industry, EcoTwist:

Uses 18% less plastic

Has 12% more material (9,000 feet) per spool, resulting in more uptime

Gives a natural, sustainable appearance

The plastic reduction achieved by switching from a common plastic tab-style bakery closure is even greater, at upwards of 91%.

“Bedford is excited to offer the baking industry one of the most sustainable packaging closures the market has to offer,” said Bedford President Jay Milbrandt. “Since 1966, Bedford has partnered with baking industry leaders to develop packaging closures according to industry needs. EcoTwist is an example of that partnership as the desire for more sustainable solutions has evolved.”

Manufactured in the USA, EcoTwist is made and spooled on a production line powered by 100% net-zero carbon power supply that uses carbon-free and renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and water. Bedford’s TagBack program allows consumers to return twist ties at a drop box location or by mail to be upcycled into other usable products.

EcoTwist will make its debut at Bedford’s booth (#2665) during the International Baking Industry Expo September 18–21 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Bedford’s booth will also feature compatible machinery options to automatically or semi-automatically apply EcoTwist.