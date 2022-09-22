Frito-Lay's Tostitos has released its Hearty Dippers just in time for football season. The Dippers are designed to take on even the thickest dips.

In addition, it will be releasing Cheesy Enchilada Dip and Toppers. The Toppers include Fiesta Ranch, Avocado Lime, and Fire Roasted Red Chili Pepper flavors.

The new innovations are available today at retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $5.59.