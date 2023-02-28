Frito-Lay's Tostitos is giving chip lovers a new reason to gather around the snack table this spring with its new Tostitos Mexican Style Three Cheese chips.

Consumers can find Tostitos Mexican Style Three Cheese in major retailers nationwide now. Tostitos Mexican Style Three Cheese is available in an 11-oz. size with an SRP of $5.99.

Made with a blend of three cheeses and inspired by Mexican flavors, Tostitos’ latest flavor punches up ordinary meals and snack times, packing the classic tortilla chip with big flavor.

While perfect on its own, this versatile chip can be enjoyed as more than just a snack. Fans can dip Tostitos Mexican Style Three Cheese in one of Tostitos’ classic salsas or dips or build even it into a recipe (inspiration here).