Boulder Canyon, a line of better-for-you, kettle-style potato chips offered by Utz Brands Inc., has partnered with Austin-based hot sauce darling, Yellowbird Foods, to create a limited-time offering: Boulder Canyon Boulder Batch Yellowbird Habanero kettle-style potato chips.

These kettle chips combine Boulder Canyon's flagship kettle chips made with avocado oil with Yellowbird's best-selling Habanero Condiment to create a chip that delivers the heat. Boulder Batch Limited-Edition Yellowbird Habanero chips are now available in retailers such as Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market and across the U.S. while supplies last. They'll also be featured at the upcoming Natural Products Expo East, held in Philadelphia in late September.

Boulder Canyon continues its track record of creating simple, flavorful, and better-for-you snacks. Its passion for snacks with premium oils and ingredients aligns with Yellowbird's standard of creating sauces that are crafted flavor first, heat second, and celebrate the subtleties of each ingredient. All are Non–GMO, vegan, gluten-free and packed with real fruits and vegetables.

"We're very excited to work with Boulder Canyon; it's a great fit," said Erin Link, co-founder and creative director for Yellowbird. "Our sauces are made from simple ingredients but have complex flavors and varying heat levels. This habanero kettle chip combination is packed with flavor and offers a fiery, feel-good sensation we know spicy-food lovers will appreciate."

Boulder Batch Yellowbird Habanero chips will be available in 5.25-oz. packages, great for on-the-go or take-home snacking. Both brands pride themselves on their connection to the great outdoors and their appeal to adventure-seekers.

"Boulder Canyon fans enjoy spicing up their snacking occasions with new and unique flavors. We are thrilled to collaborate with Yellowbird and bring the uniquely crafted Yellowbird Habanero Hot Sauce to life in a Boulder Batch limited-edition kettle chip," said Stacey Schultz, senior vice president of marketing for Utz Brands.

The Boulder Batch Yellowbird Habanero chips can be found for a limited time in leading retailers across the U.S. and online at BoulderCanyon.com.