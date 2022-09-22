Otto's Naturals has released a Grain-Free Ultimate Cookie Mix, as well as a Grain-Free Ultimate Brownie Mix.

It's new Organic Grain-Free Ultimate Cookie Mix is a "choose-your-own-adventure" type mix. The brand provides the Top 8 allergen-free base consumers choose whether they will use traditional butter and eggs, or plant based alternatives, as well as whatever add-ins they want.

In addition to being grain-free, the cookies are gluten-free, nut-free, and certified organic, and there are also plant-based, egg-free, and vegan options. The suggested retail price is $8.99.

Otto’s Naturals also announced the release of its new Grain-Free Classic Brownie Mix. The mix is gluten-free, certified organic, nut-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Autism Hope Alliance endorsed.

Consumers only need to add eggs, oil, and vanilla; hand-mix; and bake. SRP is $8.99.

Both new products can be found at Whole Foods and online at ottosnaturals.com.



