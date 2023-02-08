GOOD PLANeT Foods, the plant-based cheese brand, has locked in expanded distribution for its Snack Packs in over 375 doors in stores such as Wegmans, Weis, and Hy-Vee.

GOOD PLANeT Foods vegan Snack Packs are individually packaged and made for on-the-go convenience. The Snack Packs are available in two flavors: Smoked Gouda with Dried Cranberries and Almonds, and Cheddar with Dried Cranberries and Cashews. This plant-based cheese is free from gluten and common allergens and is Non-GMO Project Verified. Consumers can find Snack Packs at their local Wegmans (60 locations), Weis (150 locations), or Hy-Vee (174 locations) store.