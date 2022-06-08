Company: Lenny & Larry's

Website: www.lennylarry.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: Lenny & Larry’s have released The BOSS! Immunity Bar, a protein bar powered by 18g of dairy, plant protein, and probiotics. Consumers can enjoy crunchy wafer layers woven with creamy filling, covered in chocolate.

The bar is launching in four flavors: Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Mint Brownie, Caramel Macchiato, and Maple French Toast. Additionally, the probiotic ingredient in this bar supports immune health and protein utilization, with 2g of sugar, non-GMO, and no artificial flavors or sweeteners.

The new products are for available purchase on Lenny & Larry’s website, with a suggested retail price of $7.99 for a 4-count box.