Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Horsham, PA (a Grupo Bimbo business), has received a 2022 Green Power Leadership Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for outstanding clean energy initiatives and impact on the green power market. For more than 20 years, EPA’s annual Green Power Leadership Awards have recognized America’s leading green power users for their commitment to using renewable electricity and advancing the nation’s green power market. EPA presented Bimbo Bakeries USA with a Green Power Partner of the Year award at the 2022 Renewable Energy Markets Conference on September 15, 2022.

Bimbo Bakeries USA is currently using more than 490 million kWh of green power annually – 101% of the organization’s overall electricity use. According to the EPA, Bimbo Bakeries USA’s current green power use of over 490 million kWh is equivalent to the electricity use of 46,000 average American homes annually.

“We are proud to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for our efforts to help realize a clean energy future,” says Christopher Wolfe, Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Senior Director of Environmental Sustainability. “As a leader in the food and beverage industry, it is essential for us to set the example for other organizations and prove that using green power is possible.”

In addition, Bimbo Bakeries USA ranks as No. 35 on the EPA’s Top 100 Partners list, earned ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy efficiency at 20 North American facilities this year, and has been recognized as an EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year with Sustained Excellence for five consecutive years. EPA updates its Top Partner Rankings quarterly.

Bimbo Bakeries USA gains the majority of its renewable power through a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Invenergy, a privately held developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions. The agreement provides for 100 megawatts (MW) of wind energy generated at the Santa Rita East Wind Energy Center in Texas. The renewable energy generated from the wind farm helps offset approximately 260,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Additionally, Bimbo Bakeries USA’s investment in the Santa Rita East wind farm provides social and economic benefits to the local community including construction and operational jobs as well as approximately $5 million annually to the local economy. Bimbo Bakeries USA also procures Green-e certified Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), which combined with the Wind Farm offsets 100 percent of the electrical energy used in all of the company’s operations.

Bimbo Bakeries USA has also signed an agreement with GreenStruxure, a division of Schneider Electric, to implement onsite microgrids, comprising solar arrays coupled with battery storage, at six of its California bakeries. The expected outcomes from these systems’ performance include zero carbon energy, peak demand management, and optimized use of energy from the grid.

Green power is electricity generated from environmentally preferable renewable resources, such as wind, solar, geothermal, biogas, eligible biomass, and low-impact hydro. Using green power helps advance the American green power market, which accelerates the development of these resources in the U.S.