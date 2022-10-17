Giant Food is partnering with Kellogg's Company to support Marylanders in need. Giant Food will deliver a truck full of cereals from Kellogg's to the Maryland Food Bank in Baltimore, and both companies are donating $10,000 each to the food bank, for a total of $20,000. Representatives from both companies will then volunteer to sort and pack food for distribution through MFB's statewide network of community partners.

The donation of food and funds are being made as part of Giant Food's "Lend a Hand for Hunger" program and their commitment to eliminate hunger and change children's lives, as well as Kellogg's Better Days Promise, its global environment, social, and governance (ESG) strategy to advance sustainable and equitable access to food and create better days for three billion people by the end of 2030.

The donation and press conference will take place Wednesday, October 19, at 9:30 a.m, at 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd., Baltimore, MD, 21227. Attendees will include:

Joseph Urban – vice president of supply chain operations, Giant Food, and Maryland Food Bank board member

Carmen Del Guercio – president & CEO, Maryland Food Bank

Colleen Callahan – customer team lead, Kellogg Company

Giant Food and Kellogg team members

