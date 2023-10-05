Lady M has announced two limited-edition holiday confections offerings for consumers to enjoy, just in time to start counting down to the holiday season.

Designed to be a joyful addition to consumers' holiday celebrations, the Festive Delights Advent Calendar ($78) contains an assortment of exclusive candies and artisanal crêpe biscuits, as well as an elegant custom ornament to be enjoyed all season long. Consumers can present it a complete set or separate it into eight individual boxes.

To add onto the holiday fun, Lady M is also unrolling this year's Festive Delights Crêpe Biscuit Gift Set ($28), featuring eight designed boxes containing a crêpe biscuit in flavors of Vanilla, Chocolate Hazelnut, Earl Grey, and Matcha.

Lady M’s Festive Delights Advent Calendar and Festive Delights Crêpe Biscuit Gift Set are both available for preorder online at LadyM.com and will be in all U.S. Lady M Boutiques and on Goldbelly.com as of November 1.