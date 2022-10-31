Takis snacks, the brand known for its spicy rolled tortilla chip, has been named among the 2022 North American Breakthrough Innovation Award winners for its Takis Blue Heat snack.

NielsenIQ BASES sifted through thousands of product launches across personal care, diet and nutrition, food, and more to identify winners who successfully navigated a constant state of crisis in the consumer packaged goods market and continue to disrupt this space.

Launched in 2019, Takis Blue Heat rolled tortilla chips offer consumers a sensory experience. Sold in 4.0-oz. and 9.9-oz. packages, the snack is a disruptor in the salty snack category.

"Innovation runs in our DNA, and we're always working to develop game-changing snack offerings to keep our fans on the edge of their seats," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, marketing director of salty snacks, Barcel USA. "Being recognized with this prestigious award validates our innovation process and underscores our unwavering commitment to continue developing the boldest flavors possible."

In 2014, Takis snacks received the same award for the brand's popular Fuego variety, which contains an intense savory flavor combination of hot chili pepper and lime.

BASES annual list of Breakthrough Innovations showcases the best of the best in new product launches. In over a decade, more than 700 products have been awarded globally, highlighting innovation responsible for bringing standout, strategic, and meaningful products to the market.

For the full list of BASES' 2022 winners, visit the Breakthrough Innovation website. For more information about Takis Blue Heat and other snacks, visit barcel-usa.com/Takis.